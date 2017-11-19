Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Under the weather

Ivory could see limited snaps Sunday against the Browns, as he's battling an illness, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

On the plus side, fellow RB Leonard Fournette is active for the contest despite dealing with an ankle injury. Ivory is in uniform Sunday, but based on Rapoport's report, he's under the weather and may be limited. Meanwhile, T.J. Yeldon is healthy and on hand to provide support for Fournette.