Manhertz played in all 17 games during the 2022 season and caught six of eight targets for 42 yards.

The 30-year-old primarily served as a blocking tight end for the Jaguars once again in 2022, and he was rarely targeted in the passing game. Jacksonville enters the offseason with major question marks at tight end, since starter Evan Engram, Manhertz and fellow backup Dan Arnold are all scheduled to hit free agency. Luke Farrell is currently the only tight end under contract with the Jaguars for 2023.