Manhertz played 30 of 68 offensive snaps during Sunday's 26-11 win over the Colts and didn't receive a target.
Jacob Hollister and Luke Farrell both saw a bit more playing time, but Hollister was the only Jags tight end to be a factor in the passing game with three catches for 14 yards. Manhertz joined Jacksonville on a two-year, $6.65 million deal in March 2021, and he caught six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown in 17 games. The 29-year-old is set to make $2.9 million in 2022 and should continue to see most of his action as a blocking tight end.