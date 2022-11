Manhertz caught one of two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders.

Manhertz tied a season high with 36 offensive snaps but still played only a minor role in Jacksonville's aerial attack. No. 1 tight end Evan Engram briefly left the contest with a back issue, but he returned to the field and is expected to be good to go for Week 10. Even if Engram were to miss time, Manhertz would likely still primarily function as a blocker.