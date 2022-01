Manhertz failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 50-10 loss at New England.

Manhertz played only 16 of 47 offensive snaps with James O'Shaughnessy sidelined, as Luke Farrell operated as the No. 1 tight end. Manhertz has only six receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown through 16 games and is clearly an afterthought in Jacksonville's passing game.