Manhertz played 27 of the Jaguars' 67 snaps on offense and turned his lone target into a 21-yard reception in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Titans.

Manhertz came through with his first 20-plus-yard reception of the season, as he entered Sunday's contest with five receptions for 21 yards over his first 13 appearances. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Manhertz continues to share the field regularly with top tight end Evan Engram, but Manhertz is deployed almost exclusively as a blocker whenever he's out there.