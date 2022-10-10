Manhertz played 26 of the Jaguars' 73 offensive snaps in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans, finishing with two receptions for 15 yards on two targets.

After his first catch of 2022 last week against the Eagles went for no gain, Manhertz was credited with positive yardage for the first time all season Week 5. With snap shares between 28 and 48 percent through each of the Jaguars' first five games, Manhertz looks secure as the top backup to No. 1 tight end Evan Engram, but the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Manhertz will operate almost exclusively as a blocker whenever he's on the field.