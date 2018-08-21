Jaguars' Chris Reed: Not practicing Monday
Reed (knee) did not participate in Monday's practice, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Reed suffered a knee injury in Saturday's preseason win over the Vikings, and it's still unclear if the injury is a serious one or not. Consider Reed day-to-day until the Jaguars are able to provide another update on his status.
