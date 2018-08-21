Reed (knee) did not participate in Monday's practice, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Reed suffered a knee injury in Saturday's preseason win over the Vikings, and it's still unclear if the injury is a serious one or not. Consider Reed day-to-day until the Jaguars are able to provide another update on his status.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    QB Tiers 4.0

    Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...