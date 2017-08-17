Play

Reed played the fourth-most snaps of any Jaguar in last week's preseason tilt against New England, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Reed ended last season on Injured Reserve due to a toe injury he suffered in December. He appears to have since recovered and return to his role as one of Jacksonville's top backups along the offensive line.

