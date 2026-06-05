Jaguars' Chris Rodriguez: Absent from OTAs

Rodriguez (undisclosed) hasn't been participating in the Jaguars' OTAs, Sports Illustrated's John Shipley reports.

With Travis Etienne -- who logged 260 carries in 17 regular-season games in 2025 -- having joined the Saints in free agency, Bhayshul Tuten, Rodriguez and LeQuint Allen appear poised to pace the Jaguars ground game this coming season. At this stage, it's unclear how the team's RB touches will be divided in 2026, but added added context in that regard should arrive once Rodriguez returns to the field. A committee approach is a plausible scenario, with Tuten -- who has looked reportedly looked sharp in OTAs -- and Rodriguez both candidates to see enough work make to a fantasy impact in the absence of Etienne, while Allen figures to contribute in passing situations. In any case, this job battle, which coach Liam Coen has called "wide open" will be one to closely monitor ahead of Week 1, with Rodriguez's next chance to practice slated to arrive during Jacksonville's upcoming mandatory minicamp, June 9-11.