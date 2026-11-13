Rodriguez (hand) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Rodriguez was listed as a limited practice participant all week, but his hand issue is something he'll play through, while working alongside Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot), who returned to a limited session Friday and was also cleared for Week 10 action. Rodriguez has 55 carries in eight games to date, while Tuten has logged 122 rushes in that span, but Rodriguez has at least helped out his fantasy managers of late by scoring in each of his last two contests.