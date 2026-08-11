Jaguars' Chris Rodriguez: Deemed co-starter on unofficial depth chart

Bhayshul Tuten and Rodriguez are listed as co-starters on the Jaguars' initial unofficial depth chart, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

While preseason depth charts posted by NFL teams are indeed unofficial, the 'Tuten or Rodriguez' listing isn't unexpected, as the Jaguars seem to be trending toward employing a committee approach, possibly resulting in Tuten and Rodriguez forming a 1A/1B combo, with LeQuint Allen mixing in on third downs, to fill the void created by the offseason departure of Travis Etienne. In that context, Rodriguez could see enough touches out of the gate this season alongside Tuten to merit fantasy lineup consideration in deeper formats.