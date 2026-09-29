Rodriguez turned eight carries into 37 yards and a touchdown during the Jaguars' 35-6 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Rodriguez made his way to the end zone for the first time this season on a five-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter to extend the Jaguars' lead to 28-3. The 2023 sixth-rounder played only 13 of 62 offensive snaps (21.0 percent), well behind Bhayshul Tuten (30) and just ahead of LeQuint Allen (eight). Rodriguez has 20 carries for 73 yards (3.7 YPC) and a score through three regular-season games, and he'll continue to operate as the backup option out of the backfield behind Tuten. The Jaguars hit the road for a Week 4 tilt against the Bengals.