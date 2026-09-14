Rodriguez rushed six times for 23 yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Browns.

Bhayshul Tuten got the start in the backfield and out-snapped Rodriguez 28 to 23 and out-carried him 15 to six in one of the friendliest rushing environments the Jaguars will see all season after Jacksonville jumped out to a 31-0 lead early in the third quarter. The lack of volume and production from Rodriguez in this spot is concerning for his fantasy viability moving forward, as Tuten seemed to have the clear upper hand and averaged 4.4 yards per carry to Rodriguez's 3.8 mark. Tuten also caught a 22-yard pass, while Rodriguez didn't see a target. It was clear against Cleveland that Tuten is the preferred fantasy option in this backfield.