Rodriguez currently is one of two healthy running backs on the Jaguars' roster along with Ameer Abdullah due to health concerns for Bhayshul Tuten (illness) and LeQuint Allen (undisclosed).

Allen is the only one of the quartet whose status for Week 1 appears to be up in the air, but Rodriguez nonetheless is poised for a regular role in Jacksonville's offense. What kind of workload that entails remains to be seen, but Tuten is Rodriguez's primary competitor for touches. At least when it comes to short-yardage and goal-line usage, the more imposing Rodriguez likely will handle those after earning 33 carries inside the 20-yard line last season for the Commanders. The Jaguars' season opener against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 13 ultimately will provide insight into what to expect from the duo.