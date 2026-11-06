Rodriguez rushed 10 times for 19 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 13 yards in the Jaguars' 33-10 win over the Ravens on Thursday night.

Rodriguez finished with just two fewer carries than Bhayshul Tuten, who came into the game managing ankle and foot injuries and was able to log a relatively abbreviated workload thanks to game script. Both backs had plenty of trouble against Baltimore's stout run defense, but Rodriguez salvaged his fantasy night with a two-yard TD run just past the midway point of the fourth quarter. Rodriguez now has scored in back-to-back games heading into a Week 10 road matchup against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 15.