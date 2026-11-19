Rodriguez (hand) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Though Rodriguez has been limited in both of the team's first two Week 11 practices, the Jaguars haven't indicated that the running back's availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any real peril. In fact, Rodriguez could be headed for his most substantial workload of the season Sunday, as Bhayshul Tuten's (ankle/foot) may be at risk of sitting out that contest after downgrading from limited participation Wednesday to no activity during Thursday's practice.