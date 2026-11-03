Rodriguez (hand) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Though he's been deemed a limited participant on both of the Jaguars' first two Week 9 practice reports, Rodriguez still looks to be in a better spot on the health front than Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot), who has yet to log any practice activity. If Tuten winds up being sidelined for Thursday's game in Baltimore, Rodriguez would be the favorite to lead the Jacksonville ground attack, provided he's not inhibited by his own hand injury.