Rodriguez rushed six times for 13 yards in the Jaguars' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

For the second straight game to open the season, Rodriguez operated as the clear RB2 for the Jaguars behind Bhayshul Tuten, who rushed 13 times for 65 yards and a touchdown as the lead back. Tuten also out-targeted Rodriguez two to zero. Through two games, Rodriguez has a meager 36 yards on 12 carries, averaging a pitiful 3.0 yards per carry. He's not usable in fantasy ahead of a tough Week 3 date with New England.