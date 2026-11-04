Rodriguez (hand) doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday' night's game against the Ravens.

Meanwhile, Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) has been deemed questionable for the contest after being listed as a 'DNP' on each of the Jaguars' injury reports, Monday through Wednesday. Given that Tuten has been the team's lead back this season, his playing status (and potential workload, if he's active Thursday) will provide valuable context related to the Week 9 fantasy prospects of Rodriguez, who would assume a larger backfield role versus Baltimore if Rodriguez ends up out or limited.