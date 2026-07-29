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Jaguars' Chris Rodriguez: On field at training camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rodriguez (foot) is participating in Wednesday's training camp practice, J.P. Shadrick of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Rodriguez only handled individual work Wednesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports, but the new Jacksonville running back has been cleared and will be ready for full-team drills after a ramp-up period. He missed OTAs and mandatory minicamp due to an offseason foot procedure. Once ready to take part in full-team reps, Rodriguez will compete for backfield touches alongside Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen.

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