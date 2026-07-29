Jaguars' Chris Rodriguez: On field at training camp

Rodriguez (foot) is participating in Wednesday's training camp practice, J.P. Shadrick of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Rodriguez only handled individual work Wednesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports, but the new Jacksonville running back has been cleared and will be ready for full-team drills after a ramp-up period. He missed OTAs and mandatory minicamp due to an offseason foot procedure. Once ready to take part in full-team reps, Rodriguez will compete for backfield touches alongside Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen.