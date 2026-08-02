Jaguars' Chris Rodriguez: Progressing in recovery

Rodriguez (foot) participated in team drills during Sunday's training camp practice, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Rodriguez has yet to participate fully in practice while working his way back from offseason surgery on his left foot. However, the fourth-year pro participated in team drills for the first time in training camp and even saw work with the first-team offense, per Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten continue to battle for the RB1 job following Travis Etienne's departure to New Orleans in free agency, but Tuten figures to see the bulk of carries in practice and preseason games until Rodriguez is fully healthy.