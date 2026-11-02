Rodriguez registered 41 yards and a touchdown on six carries while reeling in his only target for 17 yards during Sunday's 42-7 win over the Colts.

Rodriguez was able to exceed 40 rushing yards for the second straight game after failing to do so in any of the team's first five contests of the year. Additionally, the running back slashed through the Colts' defense for a 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter, reaching the end zone for the third time this season. Rodriguez has now rushed 45 times for 209 yards and three scores while reeling in one of two targets for six yards over seven contests so far during the 2026 campaign.