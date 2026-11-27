With Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) ruled out, Rodriguez is slated to operate as the Jaguars' top backfield option for Sunday's AFC South tilt against the Titans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Tuten was held out of practice all week due to a left ankle/foot injury that he aggravated during the Jaguars' Week 11 loss to the Giants. That means Rodriguez will take on the RB1 role for Sunday's game against a Titans defense that has given up at least 40 points in three consecutive games and ranks 25th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (127.1). Rodriguez has logged 63 carries for 261 yards (4.1 YPC) and four touchdowns and caught five of six targets for 49 yards across 10 regular-season games in 2026.