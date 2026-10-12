Rodriguez rushed twice for five yards and caught his only target for six yards during Sunday's 19-17 win over Philadelphia.

Rodriguez was scarcely used in Week 5, logging his fewest carries in a game this season. Starting running back Bhayshul Tuten turned 22 carries into 72 yards, and he's clearly the preferred option over Rodriguez in the backfield, regardless of circumstance. Over five games this season, Rodriguez has rushed 28 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns while catching one pass for six yards.