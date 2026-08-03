Jaguars' Chris Rodriguez: Works in team drills again

Rodriguez (foot) worked in team drills for a second consecutive day during Monday's padded practice, John Oehser and John Shipley of the Jaguars' official site report.

Rodriguez, who is bouncing back from an offseason left foot procedure, had worked only in individual drills during training camp's first three practices, but he's been able to upgrade his participation level since then, and in the process had several long runs during Monday's session. As the summer progresses, Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten are in line to compete for the Jaguars' RB1 job following Travis Etienne's free-agent departure. While Tuten had the advantage of getting a head start due to Rodriguez's injury, the team's backfield pecking order has yet to be solidified ahead of Week 1, with a committee approach featuring Tuten and Rodriguez a likely outcome, with LeQuint Allen also a candidate to mix in.