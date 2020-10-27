Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday that Thompson (illness) has been cleared to return to the team facility, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

The fact that Thompson is back with the team suggests that he's cleared all health-related protocols since landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Jacksonville has yet to formally reinstate Thompson to the 53-man roster, but that should happen before the team's next game Nov. 8 versus the Texans. Once activated, expect Thompson to return to a low-usage change-of-pace role behind top running back James Robinson.