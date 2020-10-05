Thompson did not receive a carry and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 33-25 loss at Cincinnati.
The 29-year-old played 40-plus percent of offensive snaps the previous two weeks with the Jaguars in a negative-game script, but he played only 16 of 68 snaps Sunday despite a similar game flow. James Robinson was previously mostly limited to early-down work, but he dominated the backfield reps during Week 4. Thompson has four carries for 10 yards and 10 receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown through four games, but he may have an even smaller offensive role going forward.
