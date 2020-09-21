Thompson rushed twice for seven yards and caught three of four targets for 20 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 33-30 loss to Tennessee.

The veteran back caught a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie the game 30-30, but his other six touches amounted to only 13 combined yards. Thompson has had a minor role as Jacksonville's pass-catching back, but even with QB Gardner Minshew attempting 45 passes he wasn't a consistent factor in the offense. UDFA James Robinson has clearly established himself as the team's lead back, and at this point it doesn't look like there's much more production to be had in the backfield behind him.