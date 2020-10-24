The Jaguars placed Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
Thompson has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with an infected person. Either way, he won't suit up for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, and he'll aim to return following the team's Week 8 bye. James Robinson has been the clear lead back for Jacksonville this season, but now Devine Ozigbo -- who was lifted from IR on Saturday -- could have a role along with Dare Ogunbawale.