Jaguars' Chris Thompson: Lands one-year deal with Jaguars
Thompson agreed Friday with the Jaguars on a one-year contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
After spending the first seven seasons of his career in the nation's capital, Thompson hit free agency this offseason and has found a new home close to his hometown and near his college days at Florida State. Top running back Leonard Fournette increased his involvement in the passing game last season, posting a career-high 76 grabs, but that number should shrink with Thompson, a pass-catching specialist, in the fold.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Headed for free agency•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Contributes 52 scrimmage yards•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Two receptions Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Vintage receiving day in loss•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Makes minor impact vs. Panthers•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Returns to action Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
5/1 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew provides their favorite mid-round picks before answering mailbag questions, including...
-
Dynasty top 150 rankings, trade values
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.