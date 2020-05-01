Play

Jaguars' Chris Thompson: Lands one-year deal with Jaguars

Thompson agreed Friday with the Jaguars on a one-year contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After spending the first seven seasons of his career in the nation's capital, Thompson hit free agency this offseason and has found a new home close to his hometown and near his college days at Florida State. Top running back Leonard Fournette increased his involvement in the passing game last season, posting a career-high 76 grabs, but that number should shrink with Thompson, a pass-catching specialist, in the fold.

