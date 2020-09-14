Thompson caught both his targets for six yards during Sunday's win over the Colts.

The 29-year-old was expected to operate in a pass-catching role to begin the season, but the Jaguars threw 20 passes Sunday while running only 47 offensive plays. The game script certainly didn't help his cause, and Thompson was outsnapped 34-12 by rookie James Robinson. The veteran back could become a factor if Jacksonville is forced to play from behind more often, but the season opener illustrates any significant production is unlikely to be consistent.