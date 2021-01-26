The Jaguars may look for a new third-down back to replace Thompson (back) this offseason, Garry Smits of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Thompson signed a one-year contract last offseason and played in eight games before a back injury sent him to injured reserve. He finished with only seven carries for 20 yards and a 20/146/1 receiving line, while starting RB James Robinson piled up 1,070 rushing yards, 344 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. The Jags may want a third-down specialist to help lighten Robinson's workload in 2021, but the 30-year-old Thompson isn't likely to be that guy. After missing five or more games for a fourth consecutive year, Thompson could have trouble finding work even if his back injury heals before the start of free agency.