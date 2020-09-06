Thompson will have a pass-catching role in the Jaguars' committee backfield, Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union reports.

With the Jaguars cutting Leonard Fournette last week, they were left with Thompson, Ryquell Armstead, Devine Ozigbo and James Robinson after cut-down day. Thompson has more experience than the rest of the backs combined, and there's an existing trust between him and offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, as the two spent the last six years together in Washington. The 29-year-old isn't expected to eat into the carries Fournette left behind since he's never logged more than 68 carries in a season, but he's locked into a pass-catching role nonetheless. With the Jaguars' defense expected to be a bottom-10 unit, Thompson should have plenty of opportunities to make a fantasy impact in 2020.