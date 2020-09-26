Thompson rushed twice for three yards and caught five of six targets for 35 yards during Thursday's 31-13 loss to the Dolphins.

The veteran back and rookie James Robinson both played 30 snaps during the loss, though you'd never realize based on each player's production, as Robinson had 11 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns while catching six passes for 83 yards. The playing time is clearly there for Thompson as he's played 31 and 30 offensive snaps the past two weeks, but his 65 scrimmage yards on 12 touches better illustrates his involvement in the offense. The 29-year-old is seeing plenty of snaps in the passing-down role, but to this point Robinson is the only back on the team providing much production.