Thompson rushed once for three yards and caught all four of his targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Texans.

Rookie James Robinson continues to dominate the backfield work for Jacksonville, and he had a career-high 25 carries during Sunday's contest. Thompson played 19 offensive snaps and totaled exactly 35 receiving yards for the third time this season. The veteran continues to work in a passing-down role, and his fantasy prospects remain inconsequential while Robinson is the clear No. 1 back.