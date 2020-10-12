Thompson rushed the ball twice for seven yards in the team's Week 5 loss to the Texans. He added three receptions for 35 yards.

Thompson was hardly a part of the team's rushing attack, accounting for just two of the 15 rushing attempts accounted for by the backfield. However, he did manage more impact in the passing game, finishing third on the team with 35 yards through the air. This was the first game that Thompson has surpassed 40 total yards, and he remains clearly behind James Robinson for a role in the offense.