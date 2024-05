Braswell (hamstring) participated in OTAs on Tuesday, Jamal Cyr of News4Jax.com reports.

Braswell appeared in three games for the Jaguars last season and logged nine snaps on special teams before landing on the IR in October due to a hamstring injury. Cyr notes that Braswell was participating in drills Tuesday, rotating with Darnell Savage and Jarrian Jones in the secondary.