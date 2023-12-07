Braswell (hamstring) was designated to return from IR on Thursday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Braswell has been on IR since Oct. 14 and hasn't played since Week 4 against the Falcons. He'll now have 21 days to practice with the team and get up to speed before needing to be moved back to the 53-man roster. When healthy, the rookie corner only played on special teams, but depending on how soon he returns, he could step into a larger role with Tre Herndon in concussion protocols and Tyson Campbell dealing with a quadriceps injury.