Kirk (ankle) participated in team drills during Monday's practice that ran at full speed, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
Kirk unsurprisingly was a healthy scratch for the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, but he was spotted working on the side last Wednesday and ultimately didn't play in Friday's preseason contest against the Browns due to an ankle injury. As of Monday, he was back on the field without limitations, including a big connection with Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars likely want to see more of that in one of Jacksonville's final two exhibitions, be it this Saturday versus the Steelers or Saturday, Aug. 27 in Atlanta.
