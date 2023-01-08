Kirk recorded six receptions on eight targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Titans.

Kirk entered Saturday's game having been held under 50 receiving yards in four of his last six games, though he delivered with the AFC South title on the line. He got the Jaguars on the board with a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter, and he accounted for the team's longest play from scrimmage on a 33-yard catch midway through the third quarter. It was a positive close to the campaign for Kirk, who managed to rack up career-high marks in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns during his first year in Jacksonville. He'll look to play a key role in the team's upcoming postseason run.