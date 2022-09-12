Kirk caught six passes (12 targets) for 117 yards in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Commanders.
Kirk hit the ground running with his new club, leading Jacksonville in every receiving category Sunday. The 25-year-old went from the second or third receiving option during his four years in Arizona, to now being Trevor Lawrence's favorite target with the Jaguars. Fantasy managers have to be pleased with their selections of Kirk heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Colts.
