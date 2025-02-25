Kirk (collarbone) may be released this offseason, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Kirk has one season remaining on a four-year, $72 million contract, scheduled for $16-16.5 million in non-guaranteed compensation. He's mostly lived up to a contract that was widely criticized as an overpay at the time of signing, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Jaguars will keep him, as he's now 28 years old and coming off a disappointing 2024 season in which he suffered a broken collarbone while rookie Brian Thomas emerged as the team's clear No. 1 receiver. Fellow veteran wideout Gabe Davis had a worse season than Kirk and suffered an injury that comes with more long-term concern (a meniscus tear), but Davis has full guarantees for his 2025 compensation, leaving the Jaguars with no financial incentive to release him.