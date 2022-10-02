Kirk caught two of nine targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Jaguars.
Trevor Lawrence was not in sync with his favorite target, as Kirk was limited to a horrid 22 percent catch rate. The dynamic slot flashed his skills on a 45-yard connection late in the fourth quarter that salvaged an otherwise forgettable fantasy day. Kirk and the Jaguars will look to get back on track against a struggling Houston squad next Sunday.
