Kirk caught all six of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Colts.

Kirk didn't replicate the volume from his spectacular Week 1 performance, but he still turned in an impressive showing. He found the end zone on receptions of 10 and five yards while also chipping in lengthier gains of 26 and 21 yards in between. It's still early, but Kirk appears to be in line for a breakout season as he has tallied 12 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games with Jacksonville.