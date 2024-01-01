Kirk (groin) will have his 21-day practice window open Wednesday, and he could return for Sunday's regular-season finale versus Tennessee, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Kirk went on IR on Dec. 8, and he's sat out the required four games to be eligible to return. That's far from a guarantee for Week 18 given the wideout's long layoff, but Jacksonville could certainly use Kirk's talents against the Titans on Sunday as the team can clinch the AFC South with a win. Kirk's practice level during Week 18 prep should provide insight about his chances of suiting up for the regular-season finale.