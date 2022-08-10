Kirk (ankle) is working off to the side at Wednesday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The ankle injury, while seemingly minor, will probably be reason enough to hold Kirk out of Friday's preseason game against Cleveland. The Jags are expected to play their other starters, and they're already a bit thin at wide receiver with depth guys Laviska Shenault (ankle) and Jamal Agnew (hip) ruled out for Friday's game. Kirk, Marvin Jones and Zay Jones have been getting most of the first-team reps at training camp, with Kirk taking a lot of snaps from the slot.