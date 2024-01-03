The Jaguars designated Kirk (groin) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

The move opens a 21-day window in which Kirk can practice without being on the active roster. The Jaguars reportedly hope to have him back for Sunday's game against Tennessee, but it's far from a sure thing with the wide receiver less than a month removed from core muscle/groin surgery. Kirk would need to be activated by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to play Week 18, and it isn't yet clear if he would be catching passes from Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) or C.J. Beathard if available. The Jaguars can clinch the AFC South title with a win this week, while a loss either leaves them as the No. 7 seed or out of the playoffs entirely.