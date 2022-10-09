Kirk was held to one catch (three targets) for 11 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to Houston.

Kirk was already coming off of his worst game of the season last week (two catches for 60 yards), and Sunday's dud set the bar even lower. The three targets are alarming, as last week's two catch performance came on nine targets. After racking up 267 yards and three touchdowns through his first three games, Kirk has fallen from must-start status to questionable fantasy asset in a blink of the eye. The only positive news for Kirk's fantasy managers is that next Sunday's opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, were torched for 78 yards and two touchdowns by the wideout when these two AFC South rivals met back in Week 2.