Kirk secured four of six targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 37-17 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Kirk finished tied for second in receptions while also finishing as the runner-up in receiving yards. He was also on the receiving end of Trevor Lawernece's only touchdown toss, recording a 26-yard scoring grab early in the final period. Kirk didn't see any boost in volume despite the absence of Zay Jones (knee), but his first trip to the end zone this season made it two straight strong fantasy efforts following his 11-110 line in Week 2. Kirk will aim to keep the momentum going overseas in a Week 4 matchup against the Falcons in London.